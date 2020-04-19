ABRAMSON--Madlyn K. The Trustees, faculty, and staff of the University of Pennsylvania are deeply saddened by the death of Madlyn Abramson, Ed'57, GEd'60, longtime Trustee, alumna and beloved friend. Madlyn's bold vision and philanthropic spirit touched the lives of countless individuals. Together with her husband Leonard, they transformed how Penn conducts cancer research and provides care to those affected by this devastating disease. We are heartened to know that Madlyn's legacy will live on through the path-breaking work of the Abramson Family Cancer Research Institute, the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, and Penn Medicine, as well as through the next generation of educational leaders who received scholarship support from the Abramsons' efforts at the Penn Graduate School of Education. The Penn community extends our profound sympathy to Leonard Abramson and the entire Abramson family. David L. Cohen, Chair, Board of Trustees Andrew R. Heyer, Chair, Penn Medicine Board Amy Gutmann, President J. Larry Jameson, Executive Vice President, University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and Dean, Perelman School of Medicine Kevin B. Mahoney, CEO, University of Pennsylvania Health System



