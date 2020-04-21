ABRAMSON--Madlyn. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our dear friend, Madlyn Abramson. Madlyn and Leonard have been longtime friends and staunch supporters. Heartfelt condolences to our National Committee member Leonard and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020