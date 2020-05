Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHEFF--Mae Feuer. December 11, 1935 - May 1, 2020. Gifted pianist, musicologist, and teacher; consummate New Yorker. Beloved wife of Robert for over 63 years, mother of Kenneth and Ronald, sister of Ellen Lehrer. Lovingly cared for by Nora Devlin, Pauline Reddington, and the devoted staff at 80th Street Residence.





