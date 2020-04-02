Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Magda Fischel Levy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1922 - 2020

Magda Fischel Levy, a Hungarian Holocaust survivor, artist, and maxillofacial prosthetician who devoted her career to providing reconstructive facial prosthetics for cancer survivors, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was 97.



Born in Budapest, Hungary in October 1922 to Moses and Sarah (Freund) Fischel, Magda wanted to be a surgeon from age seven, but Nazi occupation upended those dreams. Losing her father to the Nazis, Magda survived Nazi and Russian occupation studying sculpture at a Catholic school. Following the end of World War II, Magda became one of a generation of Eastern European wanderers, ultimately entering Italy illegally on nighttime trek over the Alps in her heels.



In Italy, Magda received formal training in sculpting at the Academia Albertina di Belle Arte, in Torino. She emigrated to Cuba and later joined her siblings in New York. During this time, she sculpted and exhibited work in Italy, in Havana (to critical acclaim) and later, in New York City. Magda devoted herself to sculpting until she met her husband, the late Michel Levy (whom she married on February 3, 1951), and had her three children, born between 1952 and 1957. She continued sculpting until 1957 when a friend encouraged her to help fashion a prosthetic.

At the time, in New York City, only two prostheticians practiced privately making prosthetics, rather than working for the Veterans' Administration assisting World War II veterans. By searching the New York City directory, Magda found the private prostheticians and inquired about training, but they responded coldly. Magda told them angrily, "I don't care if you teach me or not; I'm going to learn."



Pursuing contacts with the head of the VA, Magda worked with chemical company scientists experimenting with plastics and foams and began sculpting faces for cancer survivors suffering radical facial deformities. Magda's facial reconstructive work at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital,



Magda retired in 1984 due to macular degeneration and, upon losing her husband that same year, moved to the Washington, D.C. area and later, Menlo Park, California to be near one of her daughters. More recently she lived in Bristol, Rhode Island. For the past 35 years, she enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren, reading books on tape, and visiting art galleries.



Magda Fischel Levy passed away on March 18th at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol, RI. She is survived by her children, Diana Levy (Len Daley) of Tiverton, RI, Joseph M. Levy, MD of Chicago, IL and Lil Johnson (Todd) of Menlo Park, CA and her four grandchildren, Nia and Kaytia King and Sara and Emily Johnson. She was the sister of the late Eugene Fischel, MD and Edith Imre.



New York University , and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center received acclaim in the United States and abroad, resulting in teaching at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas , teaching in Sao Paulo, Brazil and lecturing worldwide.

