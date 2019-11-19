ETINGIN--Maks. Died peacefully at home November 17, surrounded by family. Born in 1927 in Vilna, Poland, survived the Holocaust hidden by a courageous Christian family. Cherished by his beloved wife, Rochelle, daughters, Orli (Jonathan Silver), and Doreen (Neil Davidowitz), adored six grandchildren, Elliot (Rebecca), Ben (Marisa), Aaron (Claire), Elissa (Robbie), Leah and Shanni, three great-grand- children and brother, Henry (Kiki). He built a thriving family run business, Orsid Realty. His legacy will live on through his good deeds and the values he passed on to his grandchildren of charity, gratitude and kindness. The funeral will be at Congregation B'nai Jeshurun at noon on November 19. Donations in his memory can be made to Yad Vashem or the American Association of Ben Gurion University (AABGU).
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 19, 2019