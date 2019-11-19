ETINGIN--Maks. The Orsid New York Family deeply mourns the passing of our patriarch and leader for the last 50 years. Maks Etingin, a holocaust survivor, who with his father built Orsid into a successful real estate management and investment firm. Maks was known for his keen intellect and business acumen, but was most proud of his reputation for fairness, honesty and humility. He never forgot that his survival and success was due to the courage and generosity of others, and spent his life repaying that debt to so many.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 19, 2019