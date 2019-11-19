ETINGIN--Maks. The board and staff of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (AABGU) are deeply saddened by the passing of Maks Etingin. Having survived the Holocaust, Maks was devoted to supporting Israel and the Jewish people his entire life. Actively involved in AABGU with his wife, Rochelle, for nearly 30 years, and members of the prestigious Ben-Gurion Society, they established the Maks & Rochelle Etingin Chair in Desert Research, supported dormitories, funded Alzheimer's research and more. Maks shared his love of Israel and BGU with many members of his family. Rochelle was a national AABGU board member for many years and his son-in-law, Neil Davidowitz, currently serves on our board. Our hearts go out to Rochelle, to their children, Orli and Jon Silver and Doreen and Neil Davidowitz, and to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Toni Young, President Doug Seserman, CEO Kevin Leopold, Exec. Dir.



