ETINGIN--Maks. Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian offer our heartfelt sympathies to Dr. Orli Etingin on the loss of her remarkable father, Maks Etingin, a Holocaust survivor, who leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, gratitude and kindness. Dr. Etingin, the Sanford B. Ehrenkranz Professor of Clinical Medicine, founder and medical director of the Iris Cantor Women's Health Center, and co- chair of the Women's Health Symposium Executive Steering Committee, recalls her father's life and presence as a gift. Our deepest condolences to Orli and her husband Dr. Jonathan S. Silver, her mother Rochelle, and their entire family. Women's Health Symposium Executive Steering Committee, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian Jessica M. Bibliowicz, Chairman, Board of Overseers Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean Weill Cornell Medicine Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman, Board of Trustees Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and Chief Executive Officer NewYork-Presbyterian
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 21, 2019