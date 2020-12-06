1/
MALCOLM STULL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MALCOLM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STULL--Malcolm, age 87. Passed peacefully at home in Denver, CO on November 27, 2020. Born July 15, 1933 in Norwalk, CT to Dr. Leo and Mary Stull. Educated at the University of Pennsylvania, graduate of Class of 1955. Law School graduate from NYU, Class of 1958. Preceded in death by his brother, Robert Stull, also an attorney. Mal practiced law on Long Island until he retired in 1998. Survived by his children, Lauren Tonelli of Armonk, NY and Philip Stull of Denver, CO, son-in-law John Tonelli and daughter-in-law Holly Stull, grandchildren Jordan and Zackary Tonelli, and Asher, Noah, and Sadie Stull. Mal was married to Marilyn Ross for 17 years before divorcing and they had two children together. He loved classical music and opera, art, history, reading, cooking, the beach at Fire Island, NY, and all things Italian! He spent his retirement in his adopted home of Colorado, playing piano, gardening, dog walking, and enjoying his family. Donations in his name can be made to Denver Hospice please. Mal was adored by his family and will be truly missed!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved