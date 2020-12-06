STULL--Malcolm, age 87. Passed peacefully at home in Denver, CO on November 27, 2020. Born July 15, 1933 in Norwalk, CT to Dr. Leo and Mary Stull. Educated at the University of Pennsylvania, graduate of Class of 1955. Law School graduate from NYU, Class of 1958. Preceded in death by his brother, Robert Stull, also an attorney. Mal practiced law on Long Island until he retired in 1998. Survived by his children, Lauren Tonelli of Armonk, NY and Philip Stull of Denver, CO, son-in-law John Tonelli and daughter-in-law Holly Stull, grandchildren Jordan and Zackary Tonelli, and Asher, Noah, and Sadie Stull. Mal was married to Marilyn Ross for 17 years before divorcing and they had two children together. He loved classical music and opera, art, history, reading, cooking, the beach at Fire Island, NY, and all things Italian! He spent his retirement in his adopted home of Colorado, playing piano, gardening, dog walking, and enjoying his family. Donations in his name can be made to Denver Hospice please. Mal was adored by his family and will be truly missed!





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store