MALLICK FITZPATRICK

Service Information
Farenga Brothers Funeral Home
920 ALLERTON AVENUE
Bronx, NY
10469
(718)-654-0500
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel
515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue)
Bronx, NY
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel
515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue)
Bronx, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Murray- Weigel Hall Chapel
515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue)
Bronx, NY
Obituary
FITZPATRICK--Rev. Mallick J., S.J., on April 24, 2019. Survived by close friends Mary Morello, Theresa and Paul Sconzo, their children, many other friends, and his brother Jesuits. Reposing at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue), Bronx, NY on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-8:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30am at the Murray- Weigel Hall Chapel. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, New York, NY 10028. For information, contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, (718) 654-0500.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019
