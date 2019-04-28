FITZPATRICK--Rev. Mallick J., S.J., on April 24, 2019. Survived by close friends Mary Morello, Theresa and Paul Sconzo, their children, many other friends, and his brother Jesuits. Reposing at the Murray-Weigel Hall Chapel, 515 East Fordham Road (by Bathgate Avenue), Bronx, NY on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-8:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30am at the Murray- Weigel Hall Chapel. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, Auriesville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USA Northeast Province, Society of Jesus, 39 East 83 Street, New York, NY 10028. For information, contact Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, (718) 654-0500.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019