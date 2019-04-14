MANNIE CORMAN

CORMAN--Mannie. VISIONS/Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired Board of Directors, Brooklyn Advisory Board and staff mourn the loss of our Director, supporter, volunteer, Lion and friend Mannie Corman. Our heartfelt condolences are extended to his loving wife Judy, family and friends. We honor his 100 years of life. Nancy T. Jones, President Nancy D. Miller, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019
