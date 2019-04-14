Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANNIE CORMAN. View Sign

CORMAN--Mannie, Age 100, passed away April 12. He was born and lived his whole life in Brooklyn. His first marriage was to Dr. Francis Bell who predeceased him. He owned several children's clothing factories, Jane Darling Dress Inc and Storyland Fashion. He was a philanthropist. Mannie started the Wiliamsburg Y Head Start fifty years ago. When he lost his sight in one eye he became a board member of Visions and supported their camp in Rockland County and Selas house, a residence for the blind, on 23rd St in New York. He was a great friend to all. He loved to laugh and make other people laugh. He supported medical students attending Ben Gurion University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He was a life long member of Congregation Mt. Sinai. He also was a member of the Brooklyn Bridge Lions Club. He celebrated his 100th birthday in September and married Judith Rock Goldman at that time. He leaves behind nephews and children and grandchildren. His loving family and friends will miss him. He was truly one in a million. Services Monday, April 15th, 2019 10am at Sherman's Flatbush Memorial Chapel, 1283 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230. Interment to follow at United Hebrew Cemetery in Staten Island, NY.



