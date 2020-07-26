METCALF--Manton Bradley, III., passed away on July 17th, 2020 surrounded by family. Manton was born October 15th, 1922 to Manton Bradley Metcalf, Jr. and Isabella Goff Metcalf. He graduated Allen-Stevenson and Choate Schools, and Harvard University '45 where he met his wife Teresa "Tray" Peabody at Radcliffe '45. They had five children, Teresa, Manton, Lili, Mary and John. Manton served in the Navy in World War II on a destroyer escort in the Asia Pacific. He worked at the Smith Barney investment firm as a Vice Chairman. He served on the boards of The Greenwich House in New York City, The Providence Journal, Forrestdale School, Rumson Country Day School, and St. Georges Episcopal Church. Manton was an avid sailor, a member of both the Rumson, and the Northeast Harbor sailing fleets. He loved tennis and was actively involved at both the Sea Bright Lawn, Tennis and Cricket Club, and the Dublin Lake Club. He was president of the Seabright Beach Club, and a longtime member of the Rumson Country Club. He is survived by his sister Patricia Lampton, and his son John P. Metcalf, daughters; Teresa D. Metcalf and Lili Metcalf- Perez, son-in-law; Ron Perez, four grandchildren; Deirdre Metcalf, Bryan Metcalf-Perez, Matthew and Mark Deault, and three great- grandchildren; Granger, Lili, and Charles Whitelaw. He was predeceased by his children Manton B. Metcalf IV, and Mary Peabody Metcalf Deault. Manton was known as an iconic old time gentleman for his warmth, humor, and generosity and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held when possible at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GreenwichHouse.org
or the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, mcht.org
. To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit jellisonfuneralhome.com