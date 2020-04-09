Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Emil Duran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1925 - 2020

Born in Barcelona, Spain as the eldest son of the attorney general of Cataluna, Manuel was forced to flee as a child with his family to France in 1939 to avoid being executed by the Fascists under General Franco. There, after great privation, the family had to escape again when the Germans took control of France in World War 2. After a brief stay in a North African detention camp, the family managed to book passage on a slow boat to Mexico, where they were used as cover by a German submarine and attacked by depth charges from the pursuing RAF.



As a teenager and young man in Mexico City, Manuel studied law and Spanish Literature at National University of Mexico ( UNAM) and became proficient in several languages. This allowed him to work for the United Nations in Mexico as a simultaneous interpreter. That was where he met his wife, Gloria Bradley, an American whom he married in 1949.



He then studied at the Sorbonne in Paris on a fellowship and later earned his Ph.D at Princeton University in 1953. According to fellow students, he was the only one in memory to complete the requirements for his doctoral degree within one academic year.



After teaching for seven years at Smith College, Manuel then became a full professor at Yale University where he taught Spanish literature ( brilliantly, according to his students) until his retirement as head of the Dept of Spanish and Portuguese in 1996. In 1967 Manuel, along with nine other literary critics drawn from all over the world was invited by the Swedish Noble Prize committee to Stockholm to discuss ways of improving the literary awards.



Winner of the Enrique Anderson Imbert prize, Manuel was also given the honor of being named a Commander in the order of Queen Isabella by the King of Spain ( Juan Carlos) in 1984. In addition, Manuel, as critic and poet, is the author of over 40 books and 150 articles.



