MARALYN LOWENHEIM

LOWENHEIM--Maralyn. January 17, 1928 - September 21, 2020. It is with great sadness that the Lowenheim Family announces the passing of Maralyn who died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of Carol (Steve), Gwen, and Hedy; cherished grandmother of Matt, Frieda and Rosa; proud great-grandmother of Malaya, Henry and Sloane; former mother-in-law to Stuart. Maralyn practiced psychotherapy as an MSW for 50 years and helped hundreds of patients find their way. She will never be forgotten. Complete obituary see shermanschapel.com