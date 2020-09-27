1/
MARALYN LOWENHEIM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARALYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWENHEIM--Maralyn. January 17, 1928 - September 21, 2020. It is with great sadness that the Lowenheim Family announces the passing of Maralyn who died peacefully in her sleep. Beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of Carol (Steve), Gwen, and Hedy; cherished grandmother of Matt, Frieda and Rosa; proud great-grandmother of Malaya, Henry and Sloane; former mother-in-law to Stuart. Maralyn practiced psychotherapy as an MSW for 50 years and helped hundreds of patients find their way. She will never be forgotten. Complete obituary see shermanschapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved