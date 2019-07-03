GLICK--Marc H. , Esq. Entertainment lawyer extraordinaire. He had a unique eye for talent and once found, he became a fierce advocate, an everlasting friend, and a compassionate mentor. There will never be anyone like him. He was dedicated to his idiosyncrasies, and we had to abide them which we did with pleasure. He will be forever missed, loved, and talked about, but never forgotten. We will always cherish our time with him. Marc requested that donations in his memory be made to Harvey Milk High School. A celebration of his life is planned for late September.



