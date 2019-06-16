HAYUTIN--Marc. passed away peacefully at his home on June 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Marc is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Stephanie Meffley Hayutin, his son Matthew Hayutin (Lizette) and Amy Hayutin Contreras (Jesse), his grandchildren, Elena, Bianca, Chloe and Luca, and his three sisters, Diane Geller, Randi Storm, and Adele Hayutin. Marc was born on April 6, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Irving and Sima Hayutin. A devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Marc was a consummate provider and gave generously of both his time and resources to family, friends, and the community. In 1965, Marc earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, and then went on to earn his JD from Harvard University in 1968. Beginning his career at Mitchell, Silberberg, and Knupp, Marc became a successful and respected attorney in Los Angeles. He then proudly formed and successfully ran Hayutin, Rubinroit, Praw and Kupietsky with his dear partners; then Marc finished out the final and longest stretch of his professional career at Sidley, as the dedicated and passionate head of the real estate department. Marc was a mentor and role model to so many people in his professional and personal life; his influence and spirit will live on. Memorial service to follow this summer. In lieu of flowers, Marc requested that donations be sent to Skid Row Housing Trust. www.skidrow.org
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019