MARC JOSEPH

Service Information
Plaza Jewish Community Chapel
630 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY
10024
(212)-769-4400
JOSEPH--Marc, February 7, 2020, at age 94. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71+ years, Judy Goldstone Joseph, as well as his children, Peter (Elizabeth Scheuer), Scott (Patricia), and Carol; and five grandchildren, Eleanor, Nick, Nathan, Anna, and Katherine Joseph. Marc loved life and adored his family. He, and the smile that lit up his face, will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be private; Shiva details will be available from Plaza Jewish Community Chapel.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 9, 2020
