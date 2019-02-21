Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARC KUSNETZ. View Sign

KUSNETZ--Marc, lived in New York surrounded by his family. He had a long career as a journalist with NBC News during the heyday of television news, covering the twilight of the Cold War through civil wars in Central America, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Nelson Mandela's release from prison. He died in his home Sunday. Marc was born in 1945 and grew up in Queens. As a boy, he loved the Giants and Willie Mays and visiting his grandfather's bakery. He lived through books and words and music and movies and friends. He devoted himself to his two sons, particularly after their mother died when they were young. After several years as a single father, he married Leslie Gimbel, already the mother of two daughters, and spent the rest of his life in this newly larger family. After working briefly writing the Associated Press headlines that snaked around the ticker in Times Square (including his favorite, "Sources Say Syria Massing Men and Mortar Just a Few Miles South of the Lebanese Border"), and also at WGBH in Boston, Marc joined NBC News as a producer, working first at Today. He spent most of his career, however, as a foreign producer for NBC Nightly News, where he built deep and lasting friendships with colleagues from New York to Moscow to Tel Aviv. He lived life with clarity, kindness, principle and a wicked sense of humor, traits that became immediately familiar to everyone who met him. He died as he wanted to, surrounded by his family. His death ended a long battle with lung disease. He is survived by his wife, Leslie, his sons and stepdaughters Sam, Nick, Rachel and Kate and their families, including two grandchildren, as well as his sister Barbara Rose and family.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close