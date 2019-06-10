SILBERT--Marc J. Passed away June 8th at age 68. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, two children, Ryan (Blair) Silbert and Adam (Emily) Silbert, his twin-brother, Evan and their brother, Sam. Mr. Silbert was president of Robert Half and Accountemps' New York headquarters. Longtime Trustee Police Commissioner and Chief Emergency Manager of Sands Point, NY; the community he loved for over 30 years and where he was greatly admired. Funeral Service: June 11th at 1:30pm. Community Synagogue, Sands Point, NY.
Published in The New York Times on June 10, 2019