1938 - 2019

Marc Stuart Gross–patent attorney, and family man for six decades–died on September 19, 2019. He was 85 years old.



Marc was born on July 19, 1934 to George and Ellenor Gross in Forest Hills, New York. In high school, he fell in with a group of boys who became lifelong friends and distinguished themselves by each attending an Ivy League school. Marc, however, chose the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



The first in his family to attain a college degree, Marc was proud to attend MIT. A major in chemical engineering, he decided in his senior year that he did not want to become an engineer.



Fortunately, he was so enthralled by his summer job at the US Patent Office after graduation that he decided to become a patent attorney. However, with the Cold War heating up, he enlisted in the army. That complicated his professional training, which he had to complete at three different law schools: Georgetown, the University of Maryland, and George Washington.



During law school, he met Smith College student Devra Stein on a blind date and wed her in 1959 immediately after her graduation. They chose to get married on Marc's birthday and made their home in Ardsley, New York.



Marc loved his work as a patent attorney. He specialized in pharmaceuticals, but also attracted clients like John Dykstra, who pioneered the special effects technologies in Star Wars.



The high point of his career was representing generic drug maker International Rectifier in a multi-year case with Pfizer that caused him to move his family to Los Angeles. In the MIT class notes of July/August, 2019, he described his family as "possibly the only people to ever move from Ardsley to Beverly Hills and back."



The litigation resulted in the largest patent victory until that time. It was a factor in persuading Congress in 1984 to pass the Hatch-Waxman Act, enabling the proliferation of generic drugs, which today account for 90% of all drugs prescribed, up from 19% in 1984.



Marc worked at five law firms, joining Darby & Darby as a partner in 1998 at age 63. He retired in 2008, but not before acting as editor of the two-volume, 1132-page "Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Patents, Law and Practice."



In retirement, Marc audited history courses at SUNY Purchase and counseled seniors on their Medicare options. In 2018, he developed Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a bone marrow condition.



He was fond of volleyball and traveling, and took his family from Russia to New Zealand, Israel to Japan. He was preparing for a cruise on the Columbia River when he was diagnosed with MDS.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years Devra; his children Lisa, David, and Steven; and six grandchildren: Michael, Raina, Bobby, Evan, Elena and Ilana.



Services will be held on Sunday, September 22, at 11:15am at the Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home in Dobbs Ferry (64 Ashford Ave).



Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019

