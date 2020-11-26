1/
MARCEL PINTEA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINTEA--Marcel. Dr. Marcel J. Pintea passed away on November 22, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and physician who served the New York community for three decades. He grew up in northern Romania and graduated from St. Agnes High School in Manhattan. He attended NYU, and subsequently went to Medical School in Italy where he met Anna, his wife of 38 years. He completed training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, at which point he entered into private practice. He remained on staff at Mount Sinai for many years. He devoted his life to caring for his patients and his family above all else. All those who knew Marcel remember him for his good humor, generosity, and dedication. Dr. Pintea leaves behind his loving wife and three grown children, Michelle, Andrew, and Matthew, as well as many friends and colleagues among the medical community. A private memorial service will be held at the Walter B. Cooke Funeral Home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kids v Cancer, an organization he believed in and supported for many years, would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved