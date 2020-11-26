PINTEA--Marcel. Dr. Marcel J. Pintea passed away on November 22, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and physician who served the New York community for three decades. He grew up in northern Romania and graduated from St. Agnes High School in Manhattan. He attended NYU, and subsequently went to Medical School in Italy where he met Anna, his wife of 38 years. He completed training in Internal Medicine and Cardiology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, at which point he entered into private practice. He remained on staff at Mount Sinai for many years. He devoted his life to caring for his patients and his family above all else. All those who knew Marcel remember him for his good humor, generosity, and dedication. Dr. Pintea leaves behind his loving wife and three grown children, Michelle, Andrew, and Matthew, as well as many friends and colleagues among the medical community. A private memorial service will be held at the Walter B. Cooke Funeral Home on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kids v Cancer, an organization he believed in and supported for many years, would be greatly appreciated.





