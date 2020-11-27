Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSSEIN--Marcella (Savransky), age 102, passed peacefully at home in New York City on November 24, 2020. Born February 25, 1918 in Bronx, NY, raised in Brooklyn, former resident of Oceanside, NY. A lifelong activist and community organizer dedicated to civil rights and social justice. A lover and patron of the arts. A beloved matriarch, she is survived by her four children, Keith (Roz), Rick (Karen), Katha (Ron), Elliot (Ira); ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Withal.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store