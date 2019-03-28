HOFFMAN--Marcelle H., on March 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Lester Hoffman, DDS and devoted mother to Mara Winn and Julie Kapito. Honored mother-in-law to Randall Winn, M.D. and William Kapito. Cherished grandmother to Geoffrey and Alexander Winn. Adored daughter of the late Sylvia and Morris Rosenberg and dear sister of the late Thelma Shapiro. Donations in her memory may be made to ORT America at: www.ortamerica.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2019