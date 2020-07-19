1/1
MARCELLE WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS--Marcelle. A Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Marcelle Violet Williams of Tampa, Florida (formerly of New York) who passed away on, Saturday, July 11, 2020, will be held at a later date. Ms. Williams was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, West Indies and relocated to the United States in 1949. She was a graduate of Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, NY, Fashion Institute of Technology and Baruch College in New York City. She was a fashion designer for Jade East, and she owned a clothing store in Greenwich Village. Mrs. Williams retired as a paralegal from the New York City Law Department. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ormond and Violet McMaster and sisters, Charmaine Fitzig, Rosita Lyons and Arlene McMaster. She leaves to cherish her precious memories with her loving daughter, Janice of Tampa; brothers; Clarence McMaster (Linda) of Queens, NY and Michael (Moe) McMaster of Brooklyn, NY; nephews, Louis (Rita) Fitzig of Virginia, David Fitzig of New Jersey and Joseph Lyons of New York; special friends, Lucinda Cope of Florida, Ruth Ferguson of Virginia and James Rudin of Grenada, West Indies; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
