GIORDANI--Marcello. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the untimely death of Marcello Giordani, a leading tenor with us for more than 20 years from 1995 to 2016. An artist of extraordinary versatility, Giordani sang both the classic Italian heroes in operas by Verdi and Puccini as well as the notoriously difficult tenor roles in such rarely heard works as Berlioz's Benvenuto Cellini and Bellini's Il Pirata. The latter two operas he sang in their Metropolitan Opera premieres in 2002 and 2003, respectively. He was also chosen for the lead tenor roles in the new production premieres of Madama Butterfly (2006), Lucia di Lammermoor (2007), and La Damnation de Faust (2008). In all, he sang 241 performances and 27 roles at the Met. His secure, ringing top notes and tall, handsome figure on stage made him a favorite with audiences and fellow artists alike. A generous and amiable colleague, Giordani was also a consummate professional. In 2007, he substituted on very short notice for a single performance of Gounod's Romeo, a role he had never done at the Met, on the night after singing the taxing part of Edgardo in Lucia. We are deeply saddened by the premature passing of such a wonderful artist and warm friend to so many in our company, and we offer our deepest condolences to his wife, Wilma, and his sons, Michele and Gerard Andre. Peter Gelb, General Manager Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Music Director



