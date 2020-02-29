Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1940 - 2020

Marcelo Moitinho Malta made his last wildly inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on February 24, 2020 at the age of 79.



He was an unofficial spokesman for Brazilian beer and 'churrascos' – Latin BBQ… Until dietary restrictions and his wife forced him to eat real food. Most of the time.



Marcelo was a surfer, born and raised in sunny Rio. He did one year of compulsory army service, but used to sneak out to party with 'tan and young and lovely girls from Ipanema"… After many suspensions, he left the army for good. For his ultimate joy.



He met his true love at… a party. Their marriage lasted 55 amazing years of endless sunsets, lots of BBQ and beer, ballroom dance, travels to amazing beaches full of romance. Until three brats came along and he became papa, daddy, daaaad forever. He loved his daughters more than anything. His bear hug could heal any boo boo. He cried a lot. At marriages and graduations, or during a movie (cartoons included). Sometimes he also cried when truly sad, but that was rare. He also smiled a lot, and lived as if there was no tomorrow.



Marcelo didn't finish high school, he dropped out to support his widowed mom and four siblings. Blue-collar, he worked tirelessly to raise his family and educate three daughters. Without high school, he raised a scientist, a mathematician and an engineer. His oldest daughter went to Ivy League schools and became a well-known scientist. Her bragged about it to all his beer pals. Over and over again...



His two younger daughter became accomplished professionals in Engineer and Math. His wife worked a full time job and later retired to enjoy life with him. Her bragged about it to all his beer pals. Over and over again...



He loved to tell stories, usually made up ones. To his wife, his daughters, grandchildren... He had the best and worse jokes, depending on the audience. His art was passed on to all kids, who are now exceeding the expectations. For good and worse…



Before passing Marcelo forged a 79 year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion, and wisdom. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years Lourdinha, his children Monica, Tatiana, Fernanda, his grandchildren Yohana, Hayana, Marcos, Marcelo, Helena and his great-grandchildren Sara and Gaia.



Well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell on a GOOD beer and drink it in his honor.



He was never one for religiosity, but he wanted you to know that if you find him in Heaven, he will gladly accept a GOOD beer and a juice steak... Brazilian, please. American food is terrible. You will likely find him telling terrible jokes to those who came before him… To his mother Helena Malta worse nightmare.



