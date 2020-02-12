COHEN--Marcia Horowitz. RUBENSTEIN mourns the death of Marcia Horowitz, public relations and crisis communications expert, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and colleague. Over her 41-year career, Marcia managed our firm's legal and crisis practices, advising industry titans, major investors and CEOs, healthcare and hospital systems, philanthropic organizations, and celebrities on their most challenging and high-profile communications issues. Marcia was a skilled strategist and a trusted advisor, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished professionals in her field. Marcia led a full life, both professionally and personally, infusing wisdom, integrity, kindness, and humor into all she did. Our thoughts and prayers are with her beloved family: her husband, Richard Cohen, sons Jared and Adam, daughter-in-law Antonia, and grandson Jayce. Tributes are welcome at: www.marciahorowitz.net Howard J. Rubenstein, Chairman Steven Rubenstein, President RUBENSTEIN Staff
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020