MARCIA CORRIGAN
CORRIGAN--Marcia. Marcia Dearman Corrigan, age 77, of Sarasota, FL (formerly Saddle River, NJ) and Chatham, MA, died on November 7 in Sarasota. Daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Dearman of Knoxville, PA, she graduated from Cornell University (1965), and worked for the IRS and Morgan Guaranty. Vibrant, energetic and intelligent, a lover of music. Indefatigable volunteer - first woman Chair of Valley Hospital Board of Trustees, Ridgewood, NJ, VP Board of Directors of Key Chorale, Sarasota, and many other organizations and causes. Survivors include husband of 52 years, Michael V. Corrigan, a retired partner of the law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, sister Rhoda Dearman Morrisroe, and many nieces and nephews. Contributions to Valley Hospital Foundation www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org or to Key Chorale, Inc., Sarasota, Florida https://keychorale.org welcome.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
