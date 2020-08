Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family

Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family

FEUER--Marcia, died August 11 of heart failure. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bernie, she is survived by daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Ken Hamberg, and grandson Miles Hamberg. Beautiful and laughing until the end, she had a good life. In her honor, please donate to defeat Trump.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store