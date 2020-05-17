MARCIA FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN--Marcia H., (Kinstler). of Fort Lee, NJ. Passed away unexpectedly on May 10 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Herbert for 44 years. Beloved mother of her children Marian, David, Marty and Rob (and his wife Robin), and cherished grandmother and aunt of her grandchildren Melissa, Benny and Jacob and her nieces Ellen Kern and Gail Garlick. Daughter of the late Jerome and Lucy (Solomon) Kinstler, Marcia was born in New York City and lived in New York, California, Illinois and New Jersey. She graduated from Queens College in 1947. Marcia made and kept many close friendships across the decades and the miles. She shaped and enhanced the lives of so many. We will all miss her advice, inspiration and love. Services limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queens College or American Jewish World Service.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
