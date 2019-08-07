GAUGER--Marcia. Marcia Carnegie Gauger died in Boston on May 14, 2018 at the age of 94. After graduating from Swarthmore College she worked in the WWII Procurement Office, Washington DC, before joining Goldman Sachs in New York City. She soon moved to Time Magazine where she had a long and distinguished career, starting at the news service desk, as a researcher, and then fulfilling her dream of a foreign correspondent. While on loan from Time to teach journalism in Cairo, she witnessed the riots over food prices that shook the Sadat government. She became the New Delhi Bureau Chief: her beat included Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. She was in Kabul when Russia invaded Afghanistan and in the US Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan when it was attacked and burned by an angry mob. Her fondest memories from that time were her relationship with Indira Gandhi and meeting Sir Edmund Hillary on a trek in Nepal. Her sister Jane Graham followed her in death two months later. She is survived by nieces (Margaret, Susan, Barbara) and a nephew (Bruce) and her dear lifelong friend Barbara Lucas. Family and friends scattered Marcia's ashes in the ocean in a private ceremony.



