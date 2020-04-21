Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Gitomer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GITOMER (née Himmelstein)--Marcia. (1933-2020) Age 86. Died peacefully on April 18, 2020. Born and raised in Long Branch NJ, Marcia moved to Haddonfield NJ with her first husband, engineer Jack Breckman, with whom she had three children. After Jack's passing in 1973, Marcia worked for the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Philadelphia for 12 years before becoming a licensed therapist in the 1980s. Her second marriage to NJ realtor Irving Gitomer lasted until his death in 2013. Marcia instilled in her children a passion for film, music and theater, which she adored. She loved Lerner & Loewe, Sondheim, Fawlty Towers, Marc Chagall, blackjack, and the Jersey shore, and was a staunch supporter of Israel, the Democratic Party, and anyone in need - but her greatest love was for her family. Marcia ("Nana") was a devoted wife, daughter, cousin, aunt, friend, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and is survived by her children Andrew (Beth) Breckman, Risa (Peter) Breckman, and David Breckman; stepchildren David (Tom Klein) Gitomer, Jonathan (Barbara) Gitomer, Philip (Teresa Maone) Gitomer, Ellen (William Koppenheffer) Gitomer, and Daniel (Laurie Steber) Gitomer; grandchildren Joshua, Rachel, Julie, Jacob, Ariana, Molly, and Evan; step-grandchildren Benjamin, Araminta, Douglas, Martin, and Coren; and great-grandchildren Lucy, Ben, Jack, Henry, Miles, Nathaniel, and Henry Lucas. Funeral services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Society Hill Synagogue in Philadelphia or to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in honor of the deceased. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020

