HOCHBERG--Marcia, beloved wife for 49 years to Dr. Fred Hochberg, devoted mother of Elizabeth Hochberg and Ian Hochberg, mother-in-law of Michael Schloff, dear sister of Barbara Greenblatt and her husband, Phil, loving grandmother of Noah and Gabriella. Marcia was a Psychiatric Social Worker. Marcia was a loving, kind, considerate person who always thought of others before herself. Service and interment took place on Thursday. Tzedakah should be directed to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in The New York Times on June 14, 2019