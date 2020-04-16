HOFFMAN--Marcia Dover, June 7, 1934 - April 14, 2020. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, colleague and dear friend. Photographer, photo editor, teacher, lover of movies, photographs, musicals, MSNBC and all things Sondheim. The New York Times crossword in pen in two shakes every morning. Marcia is survived by her sister Joan, sons Philip and Roger, daughter-in-law Fran, grandchildren Hannah, Sophia, Grace and Benjamin and great-grandson Hudson. "Maybe if you whistle, Whistle for me." Contributions can be made in her name to the Andrew Goodman Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020