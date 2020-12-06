1/
MARCIA JACOBS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACOBS--Marcia Fox. (born June 25, 1917), of Rye, New York passed away November 22 at the age of 103. Prior to her retirement, she was the Director of Social Services at the Hebrew Home for the Aged in Riverdale and was a supervisor of outpatient services at Payne Whitney Clinic of New York Hospital. She received her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and her Master's of Social Work from New York University. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Arthur T. Jacobs, to whom she was married for 80 years. She is survived by sons Dr. John W. Jacobs (Dr. Vivian Diller) and Jeffrey F. Jacobs (Dr. Heidi Hayes Jacobs), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved