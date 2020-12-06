JACOBS--Marcia Fox. (born June 25, 1917), of Rye, New York passed away November 22 at the age of 103. Prior to her retirement, she was the Director of Social Services at the Hebrew Home for the Aged in Riverdale and was a supervisor of outpatient services at Payne Whitney Clinic of New York Hospital. She received her B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and her Master's of Social Work from New York University. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Arthur T. Jacobs, to whom she was married for 80 years. She is survived by sons Dr. John W. Jacobs (Dr. Vivian Diller) and Jeffrey F. Jacobs (Dr. Heidi Hayes Jacobs), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.





