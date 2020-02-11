Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Lontz Osborn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1931 - 2020

Marcia Lontz Osborn, 88, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, while in hospice care in Rock Hill, SC, after having been surrounded by her loving family during the last week of her life.



Ms. Osborn was born in 1931 in Norwalk, CT to Dudley and Ruth (née Johnson) Lontz, and grew up in Watertown, MA and Athens, OH. She attended Girls' Latin School in Boston, Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, and Smith College. After college, she worked for Doubleday as an editor for several years. She lived in Scarsdale, NY (where she raised her family) and Mason and Peterborough, NH (where she spoiled her grandchildren). She was most recently a resident of Well-More of Tega Cay, SC. Her marriage to Donald R. Osborn ended in divorce.



Ms. Osborn was an accomplished woman, and all who knew her were struck by the breadth of her knowledge. She relished designing eclectic gardens, educating people on the Latin names of plants, creating fanciful costumes and gourmet dinners, and writing witty poems for special occasions. Ms. Osborn was known for correcting speakers' grammar. She devoted many hours to volunteer work, from serving on PTAs to working as a docent at the New York Botanical Garden for many years. She was an inveterate traveler, exploring Africa, China, India, and South America as well as Europe.



Ms. Osborn is survived by her children David (Natalia), Judy, and Robert (Mia); her grandchildren Suz (Ryan), Emma, Drew (Michele), Peter, and Abby; her great grandson Finn; her younger sister, Patricia; and nieces and nephews.



A memorial gathering will be held on February 29, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train or the New York Botanical Garden. Marcia Lontz Osborn, 88, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, while in hospice care in Rock Hill, SC, after having been surrounded by her loving family during the last week of her life.Ms. Osborn was born in 1931 in Norwalk, CT to Dudley and Ruth (née Johnson) Lontz, and grew up in Watertown, MA and Athens, OH. She attended Girls' Latin School in Boston, Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, and Smith College. After college, she worked for Doubleday as an editor for several years. She lived in Scarsdale, NY (where she raised her family) and Mason and Peterborough, NH (where she spoiled her grandchildren). She was most recently a resident of Well-More of Tega Cay, SC. Her marriage to Donald R. Osborn ended in divorce.Ms. Osborn was an accomplished woman, and all who knew her were struck by the breadth of her knowledge. She relished designing eclectic gardens, educating people on the Latin names of plants, creating fanciful costumes and gourmet dinners, and writing witty poems for special occasions. Ms. Osborn was known for correcting speakers' grammar. She devoted many hours to volunteer work, from serving on PTAs to working as a docent at the New York Botanical Garden for many years. She was an inveterate traveler, exploring Africa, China, India, and South America as well as Europe.Ms. Osborn is survived by her children David (Natalia), Judy, and Robert (Mia); her grandchildren Suz (Ryan), Emma, Drew (Michele), Peter, and Abby; her great grandson Finn; her younger sister, Patricia; and nieces and nephews.A memorial gathering will be held on February 29, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train or the New York Botanical Garden. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close