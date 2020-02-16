Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCIA PAUL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAUL--Marcia Beth, passed away on February 12 after a long illness. Devoted daughter of Lillian and Larry Paul, and granddaughter of Annie and Sam London, she grew up in Manhattan and Queens and returned as a young adult to Manhattan, where she spent the rest of her life, first as a student at Barnard and Columbia Law School and then as a pioneering and accomplished lawyer. One of the few female members of her law school class, she went on to become a national leader in media and entertainment law. Marcia began her professional career at Sullivan & Cromwell, and later practiced at Greenbaum, Wolff & Ernst, and Kay Collyer & Boose. She represented a remarkably diverse range of clients from large media companies such as Viacom, NBC and Getty Images, to individuals such as Mel Brooks, the Estates of J.R.R. Tolkien and Ayn Rand, and Justin Timberlake. She was a trial lawyer par excellence and led numerous clients to victory in copyright, trademark and First Amendment cases, many resulting in landmark decisions. Among her victories were two cases affirming JD Salinger's right to maintain his privacy and protect his literary rights. Her proudest professional accomplishment was recognition as the inaugural winner of the American Inns of Court Award for Mentoring. Several generations of men and women who have become leading lawyers in their own right are living testimony to her dedication to the art of mentoring. Marcia is survived by her loving family including Mindy London and Scott Price, her colleagues at Davis Wright Tremaine, and by her enormous "chosen family" of friends, too numerous to mention here, to whom she was endlessly devoted and loyal. They loved her back in kind and are devastated at her loss. In accordance with Marcia's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.



