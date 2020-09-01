1/
MARCIA RICHTER
RICHTER--Marcia Kessler. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Marcia Kessler Richter, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends Judy and Peter Baum, whose exemplary generosity and devoted leadership continue to shape UJA and our community. Marcia's legacy will live on in her family's commitment to serving all those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Judy and Peter, Marcia's grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO


Published in New York Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
