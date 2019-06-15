SMITH--Marcia K., on June 11, 2019, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Melvin S. Smith. Loving mother of David and Stephanie, Michael and Gita, and Robert and Wendy. Adoring Nana of Jason (Ashley), Daniel (Jacqueline), Amy, Alexander, Gabrielle, Rachel (Charles), Sarah and Benjamin. Cherished great-grandmother of Parker, Eleanor, Judd, Layla, Zachary, Talia and Duke. Graduate of Tufts University 1951. Respected teacher. Services 11:30am, Monday at The Village Temple, 33 East 12th Street, New York City.
Published in The New York Times on June 15, 2019