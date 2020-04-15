SOLDATOS--Marcia White. It is with deep sadness to announce the death of Marcia, who suddenly passed away at her home in Kiawah Island on March 18th, 2020. Beloved wife of her husband, Paul, and devoted mother to her daughter, Grace. Marcia was the anchor in the family. Her greatest joy came from giving to others and she touched the lives of those who knew her, whether that be her closest family or her friends. Altruistic by nature, she demonstrated acts of kindness to those who never knew of her infinite generosity. To remember Marcia, is to be inspired by Marcia. Inspired by her infectious laugh, her care for others, her kind heart and her vibrance for life. Due to the current global climate, a private church service will be held in her honor on April 17th, 2020. Memorial services in Charleston and London will be coordinated at a later date and Marcia's obituary will soon be published with more details of her life. Marcia is loved by so many and to honor her life is to celebrate her life.



