REIDENBERG--Marcus. Died Saturday, February 29, 2020, The members of the Department of Pharmacology, Weill Cornell Medical College, express our sadness at the news of the death of our colleague, Professor Emeritus Marcus Reidenberg. He was a respected and revered member of our department for over 40 years. Dr. Reidenberg, who was born in Philadelphia on January 3,1934, received his M.D. from Temple University Medical School in 1958. He became an expert in Clinical Pharmacology and was one of our most respected and accomplished teachers for many years. He trained many generations of Weill Cornell Medicine Graduates in Pharmacology and his absence will be greatly missed. We send our condolences and thoughts to his family, especially to his wife, June, his close and beloved companion for many years, and to his sons, daughter, and grandchildren. Dr. Lorraine Gudas, Chairman, on behalf of all the members of the department.



