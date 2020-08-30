SMYTHE--Marcus. Marcus Smythe, actor of film, television and theatre, died August 20 at his home with family in La Crescenta, Calif. The cause of death was the culmination of a three-year battle with brain cancer. He was born March 26, 1950 in Berea, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Goddard, two sons, Harrison and Duncan, and brother Casey of Tucson, Ariz., as well as nieces and nephews in Kansas and Arizona. He was preceded in death by parents, Patricia (Schweitzer) and Paul Smythe and brother Scott. Smythe was a romantic lead in popular daytime-television serials of the 1970s and '80s, including "The Guiding Light," "Search for Tomorrow," and "Another World." He also appeared in feature films and performed off-Broadway and in national stage tours. He received the Drama Logue and LA Weekly Drama Awards during his stage career in Los Angeles. He was a member of SAG, AFTRA and Actors Equity. Smythe received his B.A. in theatre from Otterbein University in 1972 and a Master of Fine Arts from Ohio University in 1975. A memorial remembrance will be deferred to either electronic access or post-pandemic in-person service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity
or Democrat in the upcoming election. The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.