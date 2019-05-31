Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marek Truchan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marek Truchan, an American whose life began in Poland in 1935, died May 1 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where he worked for 25 years, a constant and beloved presence on the 3 West Surgical Floor.



Marek's childhood was shaped by World War II, and he and his mother, Nina, fled from their home in northern Poland when he was four, after his father, Kazimierz, a pilot in the Polish Air Forces, died in the early days of the conflict. After the war, they were in a DP camp in England, eventually making their way to Argentina, where they remained for several years before arriving in in New York and becoming U.S. citizens in 1957.



Marek was enrolled in the Don Bosco Preparatory School in Ramsey, New Jersey, while his mother supported them as a freelance journalist and United Nations interpreter. He later received his Bachelor's Degree in geology from Hunter College and was then hired by the Columbia University Lamont Geological Observatory (now the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory) in Palisades, New York. Over two decades he logged thousands of nautical miles aboard the RV Vema (1953-1981), one of the field's most productive oceanographic research vessels. Eventually rising to Chief Scientist, he was engaged in gathering data and mapping the ocean and sea floors worldwide.



When he was 69, an age when most people have retired, Marek became a Perioperative Patient Assistant at NYPH. It was completely unrelated to his earlier career, but it was fast-paced and afforded him the constant company of people, both conditions on which he thrived. He worked 12-hour shifts at tasks that were often physically demanding, and it was a point of pride that he could keep up with the pressure and quick tempo of a busy recovery room, where he worked alongside PPAs who were decades younger. Aside from his professionalism and astonishing energy, Marek was a natural and adept caregiver, always available to help patients however he could during their surgical recovery. And in a routine he repeated dozens of times a day, he helped prepare patients to leave the unit and chauffeured them to their next destination. He could be seen all over the hospital, his small, strong frame canted forward to push the large, unwieldy beds onto elevators and through the hospital's labyrinth of hallways.



En route, Marek often bantered and joked with his patients, or he sometimes comforted them with a running commentary of what was happening, chatting quietly in English or Polish, French or Spanish. He connected with thousands of patients over the years, and many remember his kindness in those moments. Staff members will always recall Marek as a consummate professional, an abiding friend, and a witty gentleman. Unwilling to give up his hospital family after retiring recently, he signed on to volunteer in his unit, where he continued for the few months before his unexpected death at the age of 84.

