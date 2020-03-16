ABRAHAM--Margaret. (February 12, 1921 - March 14, 2020). Born in Czechoslovakia, she arrived in the United States in 1962 with her family and devoted herself to making a new life for herself and her daughter after the untimely passing of her husband, Vasile Abraham. Forever appreciative of the opportunities offered by her adopted country, she was a valued longtime employee of Rotax Metals and a cherished friend to many. Margaret enjoyed cooking, traveling, going to the theater and taking walks. But the center of her life remained her family: her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Rick Inz, and her grandsons, Elliot and David. Their beloved Nanny was "not bad for almost a hundred" and will be deeply missed. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to WJCS POINT Community, 845 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603.



