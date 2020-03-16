ABRAHAM--Margaret. (February 12, 1921 - March 14, 2020). Born in Czechoslovakia, she arrived in the United States in 1962 with her family and devoted herself to making a new life for herself and her daughter after the untimely passing of her husband, Vasile Abraham. Forever appreciative of the opportunities offered by her adopted country, she was a valued longtime employee of Rotax Metals and a cherished friend to many. Margaret enjoyed cooking, traveling, going to the theater and taking walks. But the center of her life remained her family: her daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Rick Inz, and her grandsons, Elliot and David. Their beloved Nanny was "not bad for almost a hundred" and will be deeply missed. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to WJCS POINT Community, 845 North Broadway, White Plains, NY 10603.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 16, 2020