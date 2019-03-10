MARGARET ADAME

  • "May the God of all comfort give you peace at this very..."
    - B B
  • "To the family of Margaret Adame. Very sorry for your loss...."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Remember that the God of..."
  • ""May the God of all comfort" be with the family of Ms...."
    - S. A Brown
  • "I will always remember Margaret's impact, smile and kindness"
    - Anne Chwat

ADAME--Margaret Hayes. It is with sadness that the Lauder family mourns the passing of Margaret Hayes Adame. She was a great friend and colleague during her long tenure as head of Fashion Group International. We admired her for her incredible dedication to the fashion and beauty industries, and we are deeply appreciative of her support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the friendship she always showed to us. We send our sympathy to her daughter, Alexandra Adame, and to all who knew and loved her.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019
