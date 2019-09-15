MARGARET ANDERSON (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
285 Lyons Plain Road
Weston, CT
Obituary
ANDERSON--Margaret Ann (Benisch). January 20, 1931 - May 30, 2019. Resident of Weston, CT for 51 years. Beloved wife, mother of four, grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of two. Graduate of Wheelock College, Boston, BA 1953. Children and teaching were her passion. Co-Founder Emmanuel Nursery School. Life long volunteer. Predeceased by husband Carleton J. Anderson, Jr., of 55 years, her parents Henry and Kay Benisch and sister Barbara. Memorial service and reception Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11am, Emmanuel Church, Weston, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Friends of WSAC (Weston Senior Activities Center), P.O. Box 1007, Weston, CT 06883.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019
