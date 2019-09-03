BAGNALL--Margare Glase "Peggy," died in Morristown, NJ on August 29, 2019 at the age of 94. Peggy Glase was born in Seattle, WA, on February 7, 1925, to Robert L. Glase and Lida R. Glase. She received her B.A. from Whitman College in 1945 and an M.A. in English from Columbia University in 1946. That year, she married Roger S. Bagnall, who had just graduated from the United States Naval Academy. After eight years of Navy life and many moves, she taught high school English in Cupertino, CA; Lopez Island, WA; Northfield, MA and Oyster Bay, NY. After retirement in 1985, she and Roger moved to Morristown, NJ. He died in 2008. She is survived by their four children, Roger (Whitney), Anne Yardley (James Yardley), Catherine, and Robert (Alex Tang), as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial evensong will be held at St. Peter's Church, Morristown on September 28 at 4pm.



