BOHNER--Margaret. Margaret Timoney Bohner, February 6, 1931 to December 14, 2019. Loving wife to Bill for 51 years and devoted mother of seven, Margaret passed peacefully surrounded by all her children. A gifted artist, former member and president of the Manhasset Art Association. An early advocate of recycling and sustainable living. A gentle and loving soul. Her smile and laughter were infectious. She will be missed by all. Survived by brother John Timoney and sister Susie O'Neil, her seven children Susan, Willy, Mimi, Mark, Bob, Laura and Tricia, as well her 10 grandchildren. Donations in Margaret's honor may be made to the . A memorial service will be held at future date.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019