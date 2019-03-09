BOYD--Margaret "Peggy," (nee Flynn) of Yonkers, NY passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. Mass of the Resurrection, Monday, 9:30am, Sacred Heart Church, Dobbs Ferry. Visiting Sunday, 2-4pm, and 7-9pm, Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, 64 Ashford Ave, Dobbs Ferry. www.Edwardsdowdle.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 9, 2019